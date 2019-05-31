Maharashtra: Water cards issued to villagers to curb water shortage

[India], May 30 (ANI): In an initiative to make prisoners self-employed, jail authorities of Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday introduced a 'Freedom Prison Bazaar' where products manufactured and food prepared by inmates are purchased by the visitors.

Sanjay Ingale, Chincholi Sarpanch, told ANI, "Since February, water tankers are coming to our village. People used to climb on top of the tankers due to which there used to be a chaos. Now, each family has been issued a 'Water Card' and 200 litres of water is given to each family."

This comes after the villagers urged the authorities to issue water cards to each family to ensure proper distribution of water in the area. Earlier this month, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office said that the Central government has provided an additional Rs 2160 crore for drought relief, however, various villages across the state are facing a severe water crisis. (ANI)