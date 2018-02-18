Maharashtra will be India's first trillion-dollar state: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre's budget reforms have created a new work culture and are transforming the socio-economic landscape.

Addressing the inaugural session of at Magnetic Maharashtra Global Investors Summit here, the prime minister said that the nation is heading towards an efficient and transparent ecosystem at a fast pace.

"Our budget is not limited to an outlay, the focus of our budget is not limited to output, but is the outcome. Our reforms in budget making and presentation have created a new work culture and are transforming the socio-economic landscape," the prime minister said.

The prime minister further stressed on the importance of improvement in 'ease of living' and said it empowers people. He also said that potential policy, planning, and performance will help the nation to progress. "We are heading in a direction where a state is policy-driven, governance is performance-driven, the government is accountable, and democracy is participative," he said. Prime Minister Modi also credited the Maharashtra government for their contribution in improving India's rank in connection with ease of doing business. He expressed confidence that soon Maharashtra will be India's first trillion-dollar state. "In the past three years, the Maharashtra government has taken unprecedented steps to strengthen the environment for investment. Today, the infrastructure projects in Maharashtra are attracting the attention of the whole world," he said.