Maharashtra: Woman alleges rape after video of BJP leader kissing her in moving bus goes viral

The incident is of Gadchiroli district. BJP leader Ravindra Bawanthade was allegedly seen in a CCTV video, making sexual relations with a woman. The bus has other people also. After the video went viral, the woman has come forward and has said that she was raped on the pretext of marriage and job. BJP leaders have refused comments on the matter. The matter is under investigation. The accused youth leader is absconding. The woman in her complaint has alleged that the BJP leader promised her a job and assured to marry her.