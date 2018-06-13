Maharashtra: Woman railway cop features in textbook

[India], Jun 13 (ANI): Heroic deeds of a policewoman from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have made it to SSC textbooks in Maharashtra.

Feats of 32-year-old, Rekha Mishra rescuing distressed and destitute children are now a part of Maharashtra State Board's Class 10th Marathi textbook.

Mishra hails from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Reacting to this, Mishra told ANI, "I am extremely glad that all the things we do for safety of women and children on a daily basis are being recognised. Children will also get more aware of what they should and shouldn't do from this lesson. I've helped 953 children till now."

"I rescued children who ran away, or were lost, or were kidnapped. I took care of them for a brighter future. Our team also helped me a lot in rescuing them. We either used to inform their parents or take the children to their shelter homes. Parents should be aware of children's rights. They should not create unwanted pressure on their kids," Mishra added. Meanwhile, Mishra also credited her seniors for supporting her to do such a noble cause. Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway (CR), Sunil Udasi also congratulated Mishra and said the entire country was now proud of her efforts. Udasi told ANI, "Rekha Mishra is a dedicated and a helpful officer. It's a proud moment not only for us but for the entire country. She used to watch out for those children who were vulnerable or lost and used to assist them. I even thank the Maharashtra government for recognising her efforts. I hope when people read on her (Mishra), they will be inspired to take such similar steps." Mishra has won many accolades for rescuing hundreds of distressed and runaway children from various railway stations in the past few years. She was recently felicitated at a function by CR General Manager D.K. Sharma for her achievements. In 2014, Mishra joined the RPF and is currently posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai. (ANI)