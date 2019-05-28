Maharashtra women's body takes suo motto cognisance of derogatory post on Urmila Matondkar

[India], May 28 (ANI): Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motto cognisance on a derogatory social media post against actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar.

The commission has written to the special IG of women atrocity prohibition unit Pratap Dighavkar and asked for a detailed investigation report on the issue as early as possible.

A copy of this letter has also been sent to the Cyber Cell Commissioner of Pune Police.

An FIR was registered against a 57-year-old man on Monday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Matondkar on social media.

The FIR was registered at Vishram Baugh Police station, Pune under section 354 (a) (1) (4) of IPC along with several sections of IT act. A complaint regarding the same was given by a woman worker of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Rupali Patil earlier on Monday. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. (ANI)