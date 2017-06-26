Maharishi University Students strike big and bring glory at data science contest

[India], June 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): Maharishi University of Information Technology, NOIDA celebrated the stellar performance of its students in the recently held Techgig Code Gladiators 2017 contest in Bangalore.

The university students, Nakul Sai and Vaibhav Nellore studying in Masters of Data Science won in the category of Big Data Analytics and were awarded the title of 'The Domain Marshall' at an event in Sheraton, Bangalore.

The students competed with professionals from the finest blue chip organisations from all across the country. Sidharth Bhargava, Director - Strategic Initiative mentioned that this was the only team of students from a university to have achieved this fete. He also mentioned that students has been offered a job in several top companies a year in advance.

University's Director General, Prof. O.P. Sharma while congratulating both Nakul and Vaibhav stressed on the significance and the impact created by providing industry relevant education and how this would address the huge employability problem faced by our young graduates. Prof. Sharma, mentioned about starting a B. Tech Computer Science with Data Analytics program from this academic session and how it would make the students first day first hour productive on their graduation. As per industry sources, there is growing demand for big data expertise and a recent KPMG survey uncovered that 36 percent of executives admitted that they lack big data specialists. McKinsey and company also forecasted that 1.5 million more managers and analysts with analytical skills would be required by 2018. Data Science has emerged one of the hottest and trending career option of the decade. (ANI-NewsVoir)