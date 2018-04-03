Mahatma Gandhi memorial: Court seeks details of pending work

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Rajghat Committee and CPWD to provide details of the work needed to be done at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and the timeline of work completion.

The direction came as the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleged that Gandhi's memorial was not being maintained properly.

The court ordered the two parties in the case to provide all the desired details to the Agha Khan Foundation who will then submit its report within three days for redevelopment of the Samadhi of the Father of the Nation.

Let the advance copy of the report forward to all other parties, the court said. Earlier, Delhi HC had asked why Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the capital was being treated in an unhygienic" and "deplorable" manner. The court was irked after going through the report of a local commissioner, who had visited the spot. Next date of hearing is 16th April. (ANI)