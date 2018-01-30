Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary: Top inspiring quotes from 'Father of the Nation'

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar town to Putlibai and Karamchand Gandhi. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist during a prayer meeting at the Birla House in New Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the 'Mahatma', 'Bapu' or 'Father of the Nation'.





Here are ten stirring quotes from Gandhiji you must know:





1. “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it - always.”





2. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”





3. “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”





4. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”





5. “What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?”





6. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."





7. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."





8. "Non-violence in its dynamic condition means conscious suffering. It does not means meek submission to the will of the evil-doer, but it means the putting of one's whole soul against the will of the tyrant. I am not pleading for India to practice nonviolence because it is weak. I want her to practice nonviolence being conscious of her strength and power."





9. “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”





10. “Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.”