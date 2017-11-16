Mahatma Gandhi's kin speaks on celebrating Godse's death anniversary

[India], Nov.16 (ANI): Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grand Son on Thursday said that people who follow ideology of violence are celebrating the death anniversary of Nathuram Vinayak Godse.

Godse, a Hindu nationalist, assassinated Mahatma Gandhi by shooting him in the chest three times at point blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948.

Speaking to ANI, "I don't have any problem with this. As I have right to respect and pay tribute to my respected leaders similarly the people who have faith in killers they also have right to respect them and celebrate their anniversary. These people follow the ideology of violence, murder."

Godse was hanged till death on November 15, 1949. Earlier, the Hindu Mahasabha installed an idol of Godse inside their office in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on his 68th death anniversary on November 15. The Mahasabha had requested for land from the district administration for a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin in the city, but their plea was not entertained. (ANI)