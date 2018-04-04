Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Rajasthan town

Jaipur: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan, following which a case was registered against unidentified miscreants, police said on Wednesday.

The head of the statue, installed by the Nathdwara municipality in Valmiki Basti in the town, was found missing on Tuesday. Police registered a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and rounded up a few suspects for questioning.

Nathdwara Circle Incharge Mahipal Singh said police was scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas and looking for other clues to catch hold of the culprits.

Congress state unit Vice President Archana Sharma condemned the act of vandalism. "It seems the confidence of miscreants has reached an all-time high across the country and so there has been a spate of such demolitions," she said.