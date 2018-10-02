Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to be globalised through LED projections

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): Continuing the celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Missions abroad will highlight the relevance of Gandhi by projecting his message in the form of an LED video to be displayed on iconic buildings in these countries.

More than 120 locations have been identified to execute the LED projection, including iconic locations like Piccadilly Circus in London, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Welt Museum in Vienna, Buda Castle in Budapest, Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, and Museo de Arte in Peru, among others, in the evening of October 2.

The projections showcase the relevance of Gandhi's life and philosophy in the present day and his ability to inspire the present generation. The film consists of key moments taken from Gandhi's life- his quotes, everyday sayings, discourses and initiatives- presented in a visual narrative using line-art style of hand drawn illustrations layered with water colour and ink wash that symbolise and represent the simplicity that was Gandhi's life and his teachings. The illustrations seamlessly transition in a thread-like fashion, shaping different scenes, giving a visual meaning to the lesson or initiative showcased in the narrative. In Nepal, the celebrations were commemorated with an LED projection depicting life events of Gandhi at the front facade of Rashtriya Sabha Griha, Bhrikuti Mandap, where the Kathmandu Metropolitan City had hosted a Civic Reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Nepal in May this year. The LED projection here included slides of important life events of Gandhi, depicting the philosophy of non-violence and inclusive society. The event was inaugurated by Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Nepal, Ishwar Pokhrel, in the presence of India's Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, and other eminent individuals. (ANI)