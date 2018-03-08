Mahila Congress presses for early passage of women's quota bill

[India] Mar 08 (ANI): Women Congress leaders on Thursday sought an early passage of the long-awaited bill that seeks to reserve a third of legislative seats in India for women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi never listens, bring the Women's Reservation Bill," Congress MP Sushmita Dev told ANI during a protest outside the Parliament.

"We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored," the All India Mahila Congress said on Twitter.

The women reservation bill is a lapsed bill that proposes to amend Constitution of India to reserve 33% of seats in the Lower house of Parliament of India, the Lok Sabha, and in all state legislative assemblies for women. The bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha and is pending approval of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)