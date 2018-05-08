Mahila Empowerment Party to contest all seats in K'taka polls

[India], May 7 (ANI): Dr Nowhera Shaik, leader of All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP), which was launched on November last year on Monday, said that her party will be contesting on all 224 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shaik said the main agenda of the party is to bring the women of the country fight for their right and come to power.

"If we come to power, we will introduce 50% reservation for women and software will be developed to ensure the safety of women, among other things," Dr Shaik said.

She even confirmed that the party would even contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections for 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled for May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. (ANI)