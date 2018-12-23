Mahila Morcha integral part of BJP's success: PM Modi

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave the credit of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) success to Mahila Morcha (women wing).

Speaking at the fifth national convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, he asserted that it is for the first time that two women are a part of the cabinet committee on security.

"It is under this government's regime that for the first time a woman has become a fighter pilot and a green signal has been given to Navy's women officer wing. Moreover, it is our government who got the anti-trafficking bill and also got the provision of death sentence in cases of rape of a minor," said the Prime Minister.

Further substantiating how the BJP has always believed in the power of women, he said, "Mahila Morcha has been a very integral part of the BJP. Since the time of Jana Sangha, women in the party have played very important roles. Our organisation under the able leadership of Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia to till today has always voiced concerns towards women empowerment. We also believe that women can be good managers and organisers." Hitting out at the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said, "The parties which have been in power for many decades never thought about the welfare of women, they did not even give basic facilities to women. The country is well aware of their approach and thought process." Elaborating upon the steps taken for the welfare of Muslim women, he added, "In order for Muslim women to go to Haj, we have removed the clause that men need to accompany them. Furthermore, the government is committed to making a law on triple talaq." Prime Minister also emphasised on the importance of various programmes like Swachh Bharat programme, Ujjwala scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "A total of 18 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts belong to women. The male-female sex ratio has improved generally, more specifically in Haryana, which has had a dubious record in the past," he recounted. (ANI)