Main accused in Rampur molestation case arrested, hunt on for others

[India], May 28 (ANI): Main accused in the Rampur molestation case has been arrested and a four member committee was formed to nab others, the police said on Sunday.

"A case registered and the main accused has been arrested. Four teams have been constituted to nab others. Statements of victims are not registered yet," Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Vipin Tanda said.

One of the victims stated that despite her outcry nobody came to rescue and demanded justice from the police.

"We stopped at a nearby petrol punk to refill. Later my sister and I went to toilet in a nearby area when we were molested by 10-12 people. We screamed for help, but no one came to our rescue. I demand justice," said the victim.

A video of atleast 12 to 14 boys molesting two girls in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, set the social media on fire The incident occurred on May 22. Yogi Adityanath was flayed by the woman activists over the incident, blaming the government for inefficient maintenance of law and order in the state. Woman activist Shamina Shafiq said, "Perpetrators are emboldened. The procedure after filing a chargesheet is so time consuming and lenient that rapists know they stand a chance to go scot free on bails. No protection is provided to the victims. Uttar Pradesh is epitome of lawlessness, where, criminals roam free." Brinda Adige, a woman activist told ANI, "It is very shameful and unfortunate that such incidents are occurring pan India frequently. On one hand all the politicians, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talks about 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and on other hand, such hideous episodes take place. (ANI)