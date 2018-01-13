Maintenance work to affect train services in Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai: A mega block will be taking place on suburban sections of Central Railway Mumbai for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, January 14.

Mega block on Mulund-Maunga Up Fast Line is from 11:15 AM to 4:15 PM.

All up fast line services from Kalyan station between 10:37 AM to 3:56 PM will be diverted to the line between Diva and Parel stations. The trains will halt at every station up to Parel and will be re-directed to the original destination, 20 minutes behind the schedule.

Semi-fast lines/Dn fast lines from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 10:05 AM to 3:22 PM on will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts. The trains will be 20 minutes behind their schedule. Expected delay in all slow trains leaving or arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11 AM and 6 PM is 10 minutes. All Mail/Express trains are expected to be delayed for 20 minutes during the block period. These trains operate between Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The passenger train -- 50104 Ratnagiri-Dadar -- will be terminated at Diva Junction. The 50103 Dadar-Ratnagiri passenger train will depart from the same station. Special services will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3:40 PM, reach Thane at 4:06 PM and arrive Diva at 4:13 PM. Mega Block timings for Harbour Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Chunabhatti/Bandra will be from 11:40 AM to 4:40 PM. Timings for the line from Chunabhatti/Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Dn Harbour line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road will remain suspended for trains leaving for Vashi / Belapur /Panvel between 11:34 AM and 4:47 PM and trains leaving Bandra/Andheri between 9:56 AM and 4:43 PM. Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will remain suspended for trains leaving Panvel or Belapur or Vashi between 9:53 AM and 3:20 PM and Bandra or Andheri between 10:45 AM and 5:09 PM. However, it is reported that special services will run between Panvel and Kurla during the block period from platform no. 8. Regular passengers of Harbour Line will be permitted to travel by Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the mega block. Railway Authority has requested passengers to be careful while traveling as suburban trains are expected to be more crowded than usual due to these blocks. Also, passengers are advised to avoid traveling on footboard and rooftop of local trains. Try and avoid boarding extremely over crowded trains for your safety. As claimed by Railway administrations, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.