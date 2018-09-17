Majeed Memon uses crude remark for PM

[India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday made a derogatory comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indore to observe Ashura, the annual commemoration of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.

"Modi ji, Bohra samaj ke pass gaye iss vichaar se ki shayad musalmano ko rijhha liya jaayega, lekin na woh idhar ke rahenge na hi udhar ke. Dhobi ke kutte wali baat ho jati hai," said senior NCP leader Majeed Memon.

Memom was referring to Prime Minister Modi's address at Indore's Saifee mosque, which was organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community to mark the Islamic holy month of Muharram.

The Prime Minister, in his address to the packed hall of worshippers, invoked the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one big family). "The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam gives a distinct identity to India from the rest of the world and the Bohra community is an example of it," he said. Memon's comments come a week after Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam referred to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'anpadh ganwar' (illiterate). (ANI)