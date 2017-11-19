Majenta Line's Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir stretch gets safety approval

[India], Nov.19 (ANI): The Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir stretch of Delhi Metro's Majenta Line has been granted the necessary safety approval by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted the approval after inspecting the 12.64-km-long stretch from November 13 to 15, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's statement.

However, the approval is conditional and based on the compliance of some additional requirements.

The exact date of opening of the corridor will be intimated after the compliance of all the requirements specified by the CMRS. The 36.23-km-long Majenta line from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West is being constructed under DMRC's third phase and is likely to get completed by March 2018. After line gets operational, the Botanical Garden will become the first interchange station outside Delhi. (ANI)