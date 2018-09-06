Majerhat Bridge collapse: PWD report blames metro work

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state Public Work Department chief engineer's preliminary report suggested that metro construction work affected the Majerhat Bridge.

"Primary report has been submitted by PWD chief engineer. The report suggests the bridge got affected due to metro construction work. Strong action will be taken against those found guilty, no one will be spared," said Banerjee here while addressing the media.

A portion of the Majerhat Bridge collapsed in south Kolkata on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring several others. Alipur police station on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against unknown people (maintenance agency) responsible for it.

The case has been registered under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act), 427 (causing damage to property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On September 5, it came into light that the PWD floated a tender document for the repair work of the bridge in April, four months prior the collapse. According to information sourced from PWD, the work was supposed to begin in August and end within six to seven months from the day of commencement. The notice read, "The work is URGENT in nature and agency entrusted for it shall have to complete the work within stipulated time without any failure." However, sources said that the work on the bridge could not commence on time as the project did not take off. Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the victims who died in the incident. (ANI)