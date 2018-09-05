Majerhat collapse: Death toll rises to 2, Bengal CM announces ex-gratia

[India], Sep 5 (ANI): Announcing compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the Majerhat bridge collapse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday confirmed that one more person's body has been recovered from the site.

"One more body was recovered today. We are probing this incident from all the angles, no angle is less or more important for us. We are holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to chart a future course," Banerjee told media.

The Chief Minister further said, though money and job can't compensate lives, still a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased. She also assured that her government will take necessary steps and look into the records of the bridges which need to be repaired.

Earlier today, the Alipur police station registered a Suo Motu case against unknown responsible persons (maintenance agency) in connection with the collapse. A section of a bridge in South Kolkata's Majerhat came crashing down on Tuesday following which the State government, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched a rescue operation on a war-footing. (ANI)