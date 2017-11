[India], November 23 (ANI): A major accident was averted at the Delhi Airport when the pilot detected smoke in the cockpit of an IndiGo aircraft and brought it back to the runway, immediately after it had taken off.

Indigo aircraft 6E719 was en route from Delhi to Visakhapatnam with 170 passengers on-board.

Full emergency was announced immediately. Further details are awaited. (ANI)