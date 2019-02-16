Major Chitresh Singh Bisht dies in mine blast in J-K's Naushera sector

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Major Chitresh Singh Bisht was killed on Saturday while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mine, Indian Army said.

IED had been planted by terrorists inside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, as per police.

Leading the Bomb Disposal Team, Bisht successfully defused one mine. However, he died while he was neutralising another mine as the device got activated.

"At about 3 pm, during sanitisation of track in Naushera Sector, mines were detected on the track. Major Chitresh Singh Bisht leading the Bomb Disposal Team defused one of the mines successfully. While neutralising another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The 31-year-old deceased soldier, a native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was scheduled to get married on March 7. He is survived by his parents. His father is a retired police inspector. "Major Chitresh Singh Bisht was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Defence spokesperson added. The IED was planted 1.5-km inside the Line of Control in Naushera sector. It is worth mentioning that a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, on its way to Srinagar from Jammu, was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon by terrorists, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. Around 2,500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. (ANI)