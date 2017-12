[India] December 6 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Wednesday morning where 50 people were rescued from 16 godowns in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area.

Over 12 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

"Massive fire and smoke are making operations tough. It will take the entire day," a fire officer said.

The fire fighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)