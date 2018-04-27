Major fire breaks out in Ludhiana factory, 100 fire tenders used

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): The fire fighting operations are still underway to douse the fire which had broken out in a garment factory at Bahadur Ke Road in Punjab's Ludhiana in the wee hours of Friday morning.

So far, at least 100 fire tenders have been used since morning to douse the fire.

Information of a fire at a hosiery factory here in Bahadur Ke Road was received around 1:40 am, after which fire officials rushed to the spot.

"We received the information at around 1:40 am, after which seven tenders were rushed to the spot. The tenders have been refilled two to three times already, but we have not been able to douse the flame yet," Srishtinath Sharma, an official from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation fire brigade told ANI.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)