Major Handa sent to 4-day police custody in murder case

[India], June 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday sent Army Major Nikhil Handa, who is accused of killing the wife of his fellow officer, to four-day police custody.

Major Handa, who is currently posted in Nagaland's Dimapur, was arrested on Sunday from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Major Handa murdered the wife of fellow Army Major after she refused to marry him.

The deceased's body was found with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square area on Saturday.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)