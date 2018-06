A Delhi Court on Friday sent Army Major Nikhil Handa to 14-day judicial remand for allegedly killing his fellow officer's wife Shailja Dwivedi.

On June 25, the Court had sent Major Handa to four-day police custody in connection with the case.

Major Handa was arrested June 24 after Shailja's body was found with her throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square area.

He allegedly killed Shailja after she refused to marry him. (ANI)