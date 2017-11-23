Major quake likely to hit north India, says chief of seismology centre

Dehradun: A major earthquake of magnitude 8 is due to hit Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalaya which could afflict widespread damage in northern India, warned National Centre for Seismology Director Dr. Vineet Gehlot on Wednesday.

There has been no major tremor reported in the region for the past 700 years, but as minor earthquakes being witnessed in this area are releasing a small amount of energy, a severe jolt is expected.

"Statistics indicate there is a possibility of a major earthquake in Uttarakhand in future. Reasons to believe so, no major earthquake has struck region in the past 500-700 years and energy required to build major earthquakes is accumulating since 100 years," Director of National Centre for Seismology Dr. Vineet Gehlot told ANI.

Dr. Gehlot further warned that the maximum damage would be in the lowlands. He added that a lot of precautions needed to be taken such as following safe building codes and sound planning to minimize the impact of earthquakes.