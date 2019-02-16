Major-rank Army officer killed in IED blast near LoC in J-K

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A Major-rank of Army officer was killed on Saturday while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED).

IED had been planted by terrorists inside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.

The IED was planted 1.5-km inside the Line of Control in Naushera sector. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said.

It is worth mentioning that a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon by terrorists, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Around 2,500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. Further details are awaited. (ANI)