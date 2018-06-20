Major reshuffle in J-K top police posts

[India], June 19 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were transferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Tuesday.

The J-K PHQ said that the decision was taken in the interest of the administration.

Aijaz Ahmed Malik, who was the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khan Sahib, will take over as the new Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Security Srinagar, replacing Furqan Qadir.

Qadir has now been posted as the SDPO MR Gunj.

Mohd Shafi Sheikh, SDPO MR Gunj has been posted as the DSP of PC Ganderbal against available vacancy. Apart from this, SP to DIG NKR Baramulla, Mohamad Aftab Awar will be the new SDPO Khan Sahib. Farhat Jeelani DSP Crime Branch Kashmir has been appointed as the DSP PCTR Srinagar against one Leave Reserve post of DSP. The reshuffles of the ranks of police officers are a routine affair. Earlier in the day, the Haryana Government also reshuffled the post of eight IPS officers with immediate effect. Last week, six Deputy Commissioners of Delhi Police were transferred to other union territories. (ANI)