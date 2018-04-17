Majority believe crime against women hasn't increased post Nirbhaya: Survey

New Delhi: In wake of the recent rape cases in India, only over a third of respondents in a survey feel that crime against women have increased post the 2012 Nirbhaya while nearly half believe it is at the same level.

According to LocalCircles which conducted a survey recently of 16,000, found that 37 per cent of Indians thinks that the rate of crime against women has gone up while 50 per cent of them said the situation is same as earlier. Another 6 per cent said that the rate of crime against women has gone down.

However, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2016, as many as 39 crimes against women were reported in India every hour, up from 21 in 2007. LocalCircles conducted another poll on what the residents of the national capital think about the safety of women in the city and found that 75 per cent citizens believe that the government has not taken any major initiative in last four years to reduce crime against women. Only 16 per cent of the respondents says some steps were taken to ensure safety of women.