Make in India all about Indian self-reliance: Piyush Goyal to Rahul

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the central government's 'Make in India' initiative, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at the Congress president and said the initiative is all about "Indian self-reliance".

"It is very unfortunate that he (Rahul) has attacked a flagship programme that doesn't belong to a political party, but to the people of India. Make in India is all about Indian self-reliance," Goyal told ANI here.

"It is all about Indian technical knowledge, the efforts that our workers do to produce goods in India. I feel sorry that Rahul Gandhi hasn't recognised that for the first time India has indigenously developed a transit which barely a few countries in the world made," he added.

His comments come after Rahul earlier today tweeted, "Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done." (ANI)