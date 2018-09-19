Maken away for treatment, has not resigned: Congress

New Delhi: Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken on Tuesday left for medical treatment abroad, triggering speculation that he has resigned. The party denied that he had quit.

"Makenji has not resigned. He has gone on leave for some medical check-ups," Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee told IANS.

She said Maken had informed party President Rahul Gandhi about his trip.

The clarification followed reports that Maken had submitted his resignation as the state chief, citing health reasons.

On September 10, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and its MLA Somnath Bharti had joined the Bharat Bandh protest called by the Congress against rising fuel prices. Maken has in the past said that there should be no alliance ewith the AAP in Delhi.

