Malayalam actress abduction: Actor Dileep again called for interrogation

[India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Dileep on Tuesday was again called for police interrogation in connection with abduction and assault case of a Malayalam actress.

The Malayalam actor is being interrogated in Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

He is accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates to abduct and assault the Malayalam actress in a moving car.

On November 3, the actor sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the case.

He was granted bail on October 3 after the actor deposited his passport and furnished a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year. Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the molestation case. Following the arrest, he was also expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on July 11. (ANI)