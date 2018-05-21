Malayalam actress abduction: District court adjourn hearing to May 26

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has adjourned the hearing of the abduction and assault case of a Malayalam actress in Kochi to May 26.

The court would be considering the petition by the victim, seeking a woman judge for the trial of the case, the petition by accused actor Dileep seeking the copy of the visuals of the attack, and the bail pleas of the accused in the case in the next hearing.

The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 last year.

Dileep has been accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates for abducting and assaulting the Malayalam actress in a moving car. Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the case. Following the arrest, he was also expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on July 11. Dileep claims that the visuals of the attack of the actress have been manipulated. (ANI)