Malayalam actress abduction: Kerala HC postpones plea filed by accused Dileep

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday postponed a plea filed by accused actor Dileep in the assault case of a Malayalam actress, asking for the visuals of the victim's assault, to March 26.

The case was postponed on demand of the prosecution as well as Dileep's counsel. Both of them asked for more time for the trial.

A Kerala court earlier in December 2017, accepted a charge sheet against 12 accused, including actor Dileep, in the said case.

Dileep has been accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates for abducting and assaulting the Malayalam actress in a moving car.

On October 3, the actor was bailed out of jail after submitting a plea for the fifth time. The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car, while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year. Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the molestation case. On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. (ANI)