Malayalam actress assault, abduction case: Dir. Nadirsha approaches Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): One of the accused in the Malayalam actress's assault and abduction case, director Nadirsha (actor Dileep's friend) approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday, seeking anticipatory bail.

Owing to his health issues, Nadirsha was admitted to a Kochi hospital last night. His bail plea will be considered by the Kerala High Court tomorrow.

Another accused and Nadirsha's friend, actor Dileep was arrested on July 10, under the charge of various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy.

His bail plea has been rejected thrice. Two of the key accused -- Pulsar Suni and his accomplice involved in the actual abduction -- were arrested a week after the abduction. The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot, on February 17. (ANI)