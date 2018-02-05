Malaysia bans 'Padmaavat' over negative portrayal of Khilji

[Malaysia], Feb 5 (ANI): Malaysia banned controversial Bollywood film 'Padmaavat' from being screened in its theatres over the negative portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, its home ministry announced on Friday.

"He is portrayed as a Sultan who is arrogant, cruel, inhumane, devious with all kinds of trickery, unreliable and who does not fully practice Islamic teachings," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Malaysia's Film Censorship Board stated that the movie could "not approved for screening", while hearing an appeal lodged by the film's distributors, according to media reports.

Bollywood films are extremely popular in Malaysia among Indians, who make up a considerable chunk of the country's population. After massive protests in northern and western India, Padmaavat was released in India on January 25. It crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark within four days at the box office. It has collected 192.5 crores so far and is inching towards the Rs. 200 crore mark. Actor Ranveer Singh essays the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the 13th century ruler of the Khilji dynasty, in the film. The film is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Awadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad. (ANI)