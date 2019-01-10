Malaysian MP Anwar Ibrahim calls on PM Modi

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Member of the Malaysian Parliament and leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyar, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The two leaders held talks on a number of issues of mutual interest.

"I am pleased by the meeting with Prime Minister Modi as we discussed several issues. I expressed my appreciation to PM Modi for giving the (Malaysian) opposition parties a chance to participate in the Raisina Dialogue," he said after the meeting.

Ibrahim further said Malaysia is keen to enhance bilateral relations with India in the field of education, investment and culture. He noted that the two countries share the same concerns which call for extending collaboration in the security domain. On the issue of the Indian government's request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, Ibrahim asked for providing more documents before he could be handed over to India. "I made it clear to PM Modi that terrorism will not be supported by us. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is looking into the matter. We will look positively at the Indian request and will decide," said Ibrahim who is on a five-day visit to India. Naik is facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two suspects in the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016, which left 22 dead and several others injured, claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching. The two were also staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel. The 52-year-old currently holds a permanent residence status in Malaysia, which was confirmed last year by then Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. (ANI)