Maldives confers highest honour on PM Modi

#WATCH President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih confers upon PM Narendra Modi, Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen'. pic.twitter.com/dzl79XZXzN

Maldives President Solih shared:

It is a happy day for all Maldivians. A great and dear friend of ours PM @NarendraModi is visiting these shores. It is my great honour to welcome the PM to the Maldives, his first visit overseas since assuming office for a second term. pic.twitter.com/zaWYNbhlxe — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) June 8, 2019

This is PM Modi's first bilateral trip after his re-election for a second term, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Reached the Republic of Maldives.



This visit indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres. pic.twitter.com/EwpwMzThvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said, "This will be the first trip by the Indian Prime Minister to the Maldives, after Manmohan Singh visited the island nation in 2011."

According to Gokhale, New Delhi and Male have had extensive exchanges at the highest level over the past few months.

During Modi's visit, the two countries are likely to sign agreements related to customs, white shipping and training of civil servants among others.

MoUs exchanged b/w India&Maldives-MoU for cooperation in field of hydrography,field of health, establishment of passenger&cargo service by sea,cooperation in customs capacity building,training&capacity building for Maldivian civil servants&agreement on sharing white shipping info pic.twitter.com/zgV6YADPWg — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

PM Modi addressed the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives). He tweeted:

He, along with Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih, will also inaugurate two completed projects.

Gokhale said Solih had expressed his interest in developing a cricket team in Maldives and was keen on India's assistance in training and bringing the country upto requisite standards.

"Among his requests, which are under positive consideration, are a cricket stadium in Maldives under a Line of Credit or some other means of financial assistance. He has also requested for coaching programme for young Maldivian players, both men and women," he added.