  4. Maldives confers highest honour on PM Modi

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 08, 2019 20:39 hrs
New Delhi: Maldives on Saturday conferred its highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries -- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen -- on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The award was conferred by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih at a ceremonial function held in Male.

Maldives President Solih shared:

This is PM Modi's first bilateral trip after his re-election for a second term, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said, "This will be the first trip by the Indian Prime Minister to the Maldives, after Manmohan Singh visited the island nation in 2011."

According to Gokhale, New Delhi and Male have had extensive exchanges at the highest level over the past few months.

During Modi's visit, the two countries are likely to sign agreements related to customs, white shipping and training of civil servants among others.

PM Modi addressed the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives). He tweeted:

He, along with Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih, will also inaugurate two completed projects.

Gokhale said Solih had expressed his interest in developing a cricket team in Maldives and was keen on India's assistance in training and bringing the country upto requisite standards.

"Among his requests, which are under positive consideration, are a cricket stadium in Maldives under a Line of Credit or some other means of financial assistance. He has also requested for coaching programme for young Maldivian players, both men and women," he added. Not surprisingly, PM Modi posted on Twitter:

