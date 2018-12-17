Maldives President Solih holds talks with Swaraj

[India], Dec 17(ANI): Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to discuss bilateral ties between the two South Asian countries here on Monday.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs took to Twitter saying, "Reinvigorating traditionally strong and friendly relations. EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President of #Maldives @ibusolih Warm and productive discussion on all aspects of bilateral ties, including development cooperation, human resource development & people-to-people exchanges."

Earlier in the day, the Maldivian President received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the National Capital and then participated in a wreath-laying ceremony. Later, Solih is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House and exchange agreements. (ANI)