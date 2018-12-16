Maldives President to arrive in India today

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Maldives' newly-elected President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive in India on Sunday on a three-day official visit from December 16 to December 18.

This is the leader's maiden visit to India after assuming office on November 17, in a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leader will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 17. He will then participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi at Rajghat.

He is also scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, before holding delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House. Exchange of agreements and press statements shall ensue after the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Solih. The Maldives' President is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the same day. Solih will then emplane for the Maldives on December 18. In November, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Male for Solih's swearing-in, the newly-elected Maldives' President had briefed the Prime Minister about Maldives' fragile economic situation. The two leaders had discussed ways in which India can continue development partnership, particularly to help the new government in meeting its pledges to the people of the Maldives. Furthermore, both leaders had agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean and being mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region. They had also expressed their unwavering commitment and support for increased cooperation in combating terrorism both within the region and elsewhere. (ANI)