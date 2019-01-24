Maldivian minister's visit: India, Maldives to strengthen Defence ties

India and Maldives will discuss ways of further strengthening Defence ties between the two countries during the visit of Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi here on Thursday.

During her visit, the two sides are likely to discuss cooperation for maritime surveillance and extend training facilities.

The Maldivian Defence Minister will meet her Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman along with a senior delegation including the Defence forces chiefs.

This is Maldivian Defence Minister’s first visit outside her country, as she had wanted to visit India as her first destination outside Male.

The delegation of the Maldivian Minister includes Chief of Defence Major General Abdulla Shamaal, and Coast Guard director Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Saleem. (ANI)