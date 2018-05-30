Male child victims of sexual abuse eligible for compensation too

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Tuesday urged all States and Union Territories to issue necessary directions to the concerned departments to take necessary steps for including male child victims of sexual abuse in the Victim Compensation Scheme/Fund.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi highlighted that Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is gender neutral and safeguards the interest of not only the girl child but also the male child.

The minister has noted that, according to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) data, the disbursements of victim compensation under Rule 7, POCSO Rules, 2012, has not been uniform or satisfactory. The minister has also drawn attention that in some of the states the interim compensation to child victims of sexual abuse is not being awarded to meet the immediate medical and other needs of the child for relief or rehabilitation. (ANI)