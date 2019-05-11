Malegaon blast accused Samir Kulkarni demands security cover

[India], May 11 (ANI): Malegaon 2008 blast accused Samir Kulkarni has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding security cover.

Though he has not specified any kind of threat to his life, he requested the for security cover on an urgent basis.

Kulkarni was a co-accused in the Malegaon blast case and was released on bail in October 2017.

Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.