Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC admits Purohit's discharge plea

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has admitted the discharged application of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The final hearing in the case will be held on July 16.

Earlier on Thursday, Purohit approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to challenge earlier rulings, which rejected his discharge application from the case.

On January 29, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued notices to the NIA and the Maharashtra government in regard to Purohit's plea seeking the cancellation of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges, framed against him in the Malegaon blast case.

On December 27 last year, Purohit's petition was dismissed by the special court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 101 people injured after a bomb tied to a motorcycle exploded in Nashik's Malegaon town. In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 11 people in this connection. However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA. (ANI)