Malegaon blast: Partial relief for Purohit, Sadhvi; duo won't be tried under MCOCA

Mumbai: A special NIA court in Bombay on Wednesday dropped all charges under MCOCA and arms act against Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Colonel Purohit and two others in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Both Sadhvi Pragya and Purohit, however, will be tried under UAPA section 18 and other charges of the IPC. All the accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail. Their previous bonds and sureties will continue.The next date of hearing is on January 15.

Seven accused have been partially discharged, while three accused -- Pravin Takalke, Shyamlal Sahu and Shivnarayan Kalsangra -- were fully discharged by the court.

The Special NIA court in its order says that Sadhvi Pragya Singh cannot be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware about the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy Six persons were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle had exploded in Malegaon town of Nashik district, about 270 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. Six persons were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle had exploded in Malegaon town of Nashik district, about 270 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. Sadhvi Pragya, 44 , was arrested in October that year and Purohit, 44, the next month and both were charged with plotting the blasts as part of what the prosecution said a plan by Hindu right wing group Abhinav Bharat. Sadhvi Pragya, 44 , was arrested in October that year and Purohit, 44, the next month and both were charged with plotting the blasts as part of what the prosecution said a plan by Hindu right wing group Abhinav Bharat. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, holding that prima facie no case was made out against her. Four months later, the Supreme Court granted bail to Lt Colonel Purohit. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, holding that prima facie no case was made out against her. Four months later, the Supreme Court granted bail to Lt Colonel Purohit.