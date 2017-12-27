Malegaon blast: Will now fight against UAPA charges, says Purohit's wife

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Aparna Purohit, wife of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, on Wednesday expressed happiness after the charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was dropped against her husband, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case and said that she will continue to fight against other charges.

"Dropping of MCOCA charges is a big relief and we will fight the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges. This verdict has just proved that the charges framed against him are all false," elated Aparna told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the MCOCA charges against Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Upadhyay and Ajay Rahikar in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case was dropped by a special National Investigative Agency (NIA) Court. The charges under section 17, 20 and 13 of the UAPA and Arms Act were also dropped against the accused. However, Thakur and Purohit will be tried under sections 120 B, 302, 307, 304, 326, 427 and 153 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 18 (conspiracy) of UAPA. All accused are already out on bail. The court, however, maintained that previous bonds and sureties will continue against the accused. The next date of hearing is scheduled on January 15 in the special NIA court in Mumbai. On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 101 people injured after a bomb tied to a motorcycle exploded in Nashik's Malegaon town. In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection. However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA. (ANI)