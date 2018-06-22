Mallikarjun Kharge appointed new Maharashtra Congress in-charge

[India], June 22 (ANI): In the wake of 2019 assembly elections, the Congress party on Friday appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as the AICC General Secretary, incharge of Maharashtra.

In addition, Sonal Patel, Ashish Dua, and Sampath Kumar have been appointed as the new secretaries for the Congress in Maharashtra, whereas Christopher Tilak and C D Meyyappan as AICC secretaries of Andhra Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the appointments of screening committees in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Mizoram ahead of the upcoming polls.

Kumar Selja, Madhusudhan Mistry, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, V.D. Satheesan and Luizinho Falerioa were appointed as chairpersons of screening committees of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Odisha, and Mizoram respectively. Meanwhile, JD Seelam and Mahendra Joshi were assigned as the Secretary and Shashi Kant Sharma as the Joint Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) attached with the General Secretary, Incharge Organisation. In a press note issued by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, the Party acknowledged the hard work of Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki and Bala Bachchan, who stepped down as Secretary, AICC Maharashtra. (ANI)