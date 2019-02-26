Mallikarjun Kharge lauds Indian Air Force for attacking terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out multiple air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) advanced training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“Our soldiers are strong and will never think twice before attacking the neighbouring country. I congratulate them from my party’s side,” Kharge told ANI.

In the early hours of Tuesday, IAF targetted the JeM's camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan where suicide bombers were produced.

"Balakot was an important training center for the JeM and other terror organisations," sources said. "It had several structures to accommodate terrorist trainees and facilities to train them. It was used for battle inoculation," sources stated. Sources said, before the inception of JeM, the camp was also used by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen."Inspirational lectures were delivered by Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) and other terrorist leaders on several occasions," sources said. JeM outfit had carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. (ANI)