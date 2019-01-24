Mallikarjun Kharge to lead Maharashtra Congress Co-ordination Committee

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): As the 2019 general elections are inching closer, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as Chairman of Maharashtra Co-ordination Committee.

Former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has been assigned an important role as the Chairman of the campaign committee.

The Congress has also appointed senior leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chauhan, as Chairman of Congress' manifesto committee in the state. Veteran Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan has been appointed as the chairman of the publicity and publication committee.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. She will take charge of her responsibility from the first week of February. The Congress has also appointed senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West. (ANI)